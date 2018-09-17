Sports Alexander Povetkin shows off his injured & bruised face after losing to Anthony Joshua – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin engaged in a respectful shake of the hands in the Wembley locker rooms after their bruising fight on Saturday night.

Joshua put on a dazzling performance in front of a 80,000 crowd as he emphatically knocked out the Russian mandatory challenger in round …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2zoIbn5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[101]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top