The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, is currently attending Federal Executive Council meeting as President Muhammadu Buhari presided over. Today's meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) came a week after the minister pledged allegiance to former Vice president, Abubakar Atiku and said he is ready to resign and support Mr Atiku for 2019 presidency. She arrived the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa at 10:45 am Alhassan had, in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC last week, disclosed her preference for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against Buhari for the 2019 presidential contest.