The embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff has formally took over the party’s leadership at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja. Sheriff made the triumphant entry to the Wadata House in the midst of hundreds of his supporters on Thursday. The re-opening of the party’s secretariat which had been under lock since May 2016 followed the judgment of the Appeal Court Port in Harcourt, Rivers State, which reaffirmed Sheriff-led faction as the authentic national chairman of the party. Speaking to newsmen, Sheriff said he was at the secretariat to assess its condition with a view to fully resuming work by Monday or Tuesday. He was accompanied by the Acting Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, National Secretary, Professor Wale Oladipo, National Auditor, Alhaji Adeyanju, Senator Buruji Kashamu and former adviser to ex-president Jonathan on political affairs, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak among others.