Senator Ali Ndume has been recalled to the Nigerian senate. This follows the expiry of his 6-month suspension by the Red Chamber. Also, some Senators have disagreed with the chamber’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome(SAN) for proceeding on appeal against the High Court judgment that declared Ndume’s suspension illegal without the resolution of members. Ozekhome has filed a notice of appeal against Friday’s judgment of Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja which declared Ndume’s suspension as illegal, null and void.