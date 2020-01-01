Metro Aliko Dangote Moves Up To 96th Richest Man In The World – Naijaloaded

#1
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been ranked the world’s 96th richest man in 2019 by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI), which was released yesterday.

The index estimated his net worth at $14.8 billion...

aliko.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2u1IpQT

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top