After a successful season of hard work, clean shits and saves, Allison has been given the Yachine Trophy which is the trophy for the best keeper. The Liverpool Keeper enjoyed the best season of his life last season after win the UEFA champions league against English side Tottenham. Becker …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2qXDoYH
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2qXDoYH
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]