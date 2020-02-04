MTN Jolly Data - Nigeria

Politics Alleged fraud: Court grants ex-HoS, two others bail over Coronavirus – Vanguard Nigeria News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
siteadmin Politics Ex-HOS Oyo-Ita received bribes from contractors, claimed fake estacodes – EFCC - Premium Times Nigeria Political News 0
siteadmin Politics EFCC to arraign ex-Head of Service, Oyo-Ita, 8 others Monday - Daily Post Nigeria Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Alleged N673m money Laundering: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Lagos Speaker – Vanguard Nigeria News Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Ex-Rivers Governor Odili under probe for N100b ‘fraud’ – The Nation Nigeria News Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Alleged N2.2b land scam: Kano govt challenges court order stopping probe of Sanusi – The Nation Nigeria News Political News 0
Similar threads
Politics Ex-HOS Oyo-Ita received bribes from contractors, claimed fake estacodes – EFCC - Premium Times Nigeria
Politics EFCC to arraign ex-Head of Service, Oyo-Ita, 8 others Monday - Daily Post Nigeria
Politics Alleged N673m money Laundering: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Lagos Speaker – Vanguard Nigeria News
Politics Ex-Rivers Governor Odili under probe for N100b ‘fraud’ – The Nation Nigeria News
Politics Alleged N2.2b land scam: Kano govt challenges court order stopping probe of Sanusi – The Nation Nigeria News

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top