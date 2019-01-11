Michael Asiwaju founder of Asiwaju Royal Furniture in Ojo, Lagos popularly known as Mike Cash, has commited suicide following several rape allegations against him on social media.Asiwaju was said to have taken a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper and was met lifeless in his hotel room around 12am on January 13, 2019. Shortly before he committed suicide, he had expressed his intention via his Twitter handle, Asiwaju_limited, to end his life.The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the suicide saying two bottles of Sniper was recovered from the incident scene.