JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Alleged soldiers’ secret burial: Don’t dramatise Wall Street Journal report, NDF to Atiku – Vanguard News

#1
The National Democratic Front (NDF) has asked Atiku Abubakar not to make a show of the Wall Street Journal report, alleging that thousands of soldiers were killed and buried secretly.

The publication had said over 1000 soldiers killed in the fight against insurgency were secretly buried, …

atiku.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Mz3cTd

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top