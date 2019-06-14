Sports Allegri reveals next move after leaving Juventus – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed he will take a year away from football, after being sacked by Juventus.

The Italian wants to spend more time with family and friends, after his stint with the Serie A champions....



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Xf5VXD

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top