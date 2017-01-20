Submit Post Advertise

    Human Rights lawyer, Amal Clooney and Hollywood Star George Clooney are expecting a set of twins.

    In Touch magazine has exclusively announced that Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins — a boy and a girl.

    ''Amal is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl,” an insider close to the lawyer, 38, tells In Touch exclusively. “When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough. But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot.”
     
