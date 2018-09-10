  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Ambode releases N720.5m for Lagos retirees in August – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Lagos State Government says it has released about N720.5 million to settle backlogs of 190 pensioners’ entitlements under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Mrs Folashade Onanuga, Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2QjxYPl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top