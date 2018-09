Fortune may smile on Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) steps up pressure on National Leader Bola Tinubu to back the incumbent’s re-election.The duo has been at loggerheads, with Tinubu supporting a former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ahead of the September 29 primary to select the party’s flag-bearer.