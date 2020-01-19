Promoters of the Vision 20:2020 had envisaged that Nigerians would wake up to the New Year 2020 in fanfare and heavy fireworks to celebrate the country’s achievement of becoming one of the 20 best economies in the world.
This was topmost among the goals of this …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2uiz3QP
Get More Nigeria Political News
This was topmost among the goals of this …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2uiz3QP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]