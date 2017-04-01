About 30 people were wounded Friday when some traders at the Onitsha Bridge drug market tried to resist the closing of the market to enable the traders attend the ongoing seminar being conducted for them by the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria. The crisis would have resulted to blood bath but for the timely intervention of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Fegge Division of the Nigerian Police Onitsha, Mr. Rabiu Garba who mobilized his men and personally visited the market to address the warring traders. The DPO expressed displeasure that the leadership of the market did not inform him before making announcement of the closure on Thursday; neither did they inform him yesterday that the market was actually closed, before crisis erupted. The ongoing seminar which many traders shunned was said to be in preparation for the trader movement into the Coordinated Wholesale Center, CWC for drug distribution, following Federal Government directive that there will not be open drug sale by end of July this year.