Anambra Election: Bomb Scare Panic INEC Secretariat

    The Independent National Electoral Commission, in Anambra was reportedly thrown into pandemonium on Monday following an alleged discovery of a substance suspected to be a bomb.

    PUNCH gathered on Monday that the suspected explosive was planted near the state INEC gate.

    The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, however, denied knowledge of the bomb scare.

    “I don’t think I know what you are talking about,” the REC said.

    But some INEC workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity to PUNCH confirmed the incident.

    They said the substance was first sighted in the early hours of Monday.

    ineco.jpg

    “All of us ran away when somebody said it was a bomb. We were all scared to stay in our offices until the bomb experts came and defused the device.

    “Let this election be conducted once and for all so that that we can rest. This is scary,” one of them said.

    The scare is coming five days to the governorship election in the state scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2017 and when the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra had threatened to hinder the poll, saying what the people needed was a referendum to determine if they wanted a sovereign state of Biafra and not a governorship election.
     
