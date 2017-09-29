Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Politics Anambra Election: PDP Suspends Former Chairman

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 10:14 AM. Views count: 40

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state has deepened less than two months to the November 16 governorship election in Anambra.

    The national disciplinary committee of the party on Thursday suspended the former Anambra State chairman of the party, Ken Emeakayi for four years over “indiscipline.”

    Mr. Emeakayi was sanctioned in a letter signed by the head of the disciplinary committee of the party, wrongly dated September 26 instead of September 28.

    The committee headed by Tom Ikimi said Mr. Emeakayi is also stripped of all legitimate privileges of a party member while serving the punishment

    pdpfii.jpeg

    The committee met on Thursday and reviewed the written and oral presentation of Mr. Emeakayi including the numerous documents submitted with respect to the allegations of disobedience to party directives levelled against before handing out the punishment.

    A statement issued by the party also noted that the committee ”further considered the provision of the constitution of the party and found Ken to have committed infraction against the provisions of section 58 (1), (b), (c) and (h) of the PDP’s constitution.”

    ”The national disciplinary committee agreed accordingly to suspend Ken as a member of the party for a period of four years starting from Thursday, September 28, 2017, to 27th September 2021. With effect, Mr Ken has lost his membership of the party together with all rights and privileges,” the statement said.
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 10:14 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Anambra Election Suspends
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Anambra Election: INEC Releases Names of Governorship Candidates

      RemmyAlex, Sep 28, 2017 at 9:51 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      756
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 28, 2017 at 9:51 AM
    2. siteadmin
      Politics

      [Video] Anambra Politics: Ifeanyi Uba Is Laughing About His Suspension From The PDP

      siteadmin, Sep 22, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      634
      siteadmin
      Sep 22, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Anambra Election: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah

      RemmyAlex, Sep 21, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      781
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 21, 2017
    4. Samguine
      Politics

      Anambra Elections: Obaze Picks Ekwueme’s Daughter Chidi As Running Mate

      Samguine, Sep 21, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      787
      Samguine
      Sep 21, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Anambra 2017: APC Confirms Tony Nwonye Governorship Candidate

      RemmyAlex, Sep 19, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      317
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 19, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Politics

      [LIST] Names and Parties of Top Contenders for Anambra Gov Seat

      Lequte, Sep 3, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      15,667
      Lequte
      Sep 3, 2017
    7. Jules
      Politics

      Anambra Governorship Election: PDP Suspends Nwoye’s campaign Director-General

      Jules, Nov 28, 2013, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,391
      Jules
      Nov 28, 2013

    Comments