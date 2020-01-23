On Saturday, the assistant captain of Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC), Tiyamu ‘Kaka’ Kazeem, was allegedly killed by a policeman from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) from the Ogun State Command.
The defender was on his way to Sagamu with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar after …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38T8Esi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The defender was on his way to Sagamu with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar after …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38T8Esi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]