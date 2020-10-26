Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
Another police station burnt as armed men invade Abakaliki - New Telegraph
*Banks, filling stations, schools shut *Army, police takeover prisons, barricade roads Another police station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital identify as the Central Police Station(CPS) located on Tran-Sahara highway, was on Monday set ablaze by armed men who invaded the capital city. The...
www.newtelegraphng.com