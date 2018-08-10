Featured Thread #1
Anthony Joshua believes a future world title fight against Deontay Wilder is inevitable after tipping the American to beat Tyson Fury.
Joshua would defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, while Wilder is due to face Fury for the WBC strap …
