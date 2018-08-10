Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Sports Anthony Joshua Insists On Wilder Fight After Povetkin – Leadership Newspaper

Anthony Joshua believes a future world title fight against Deontay Wilder is inevitable after tipping the American to beat Tyson Fury.

Joshua would defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin on September 22, while Wilder is due to face Fury for the WBC strap …



