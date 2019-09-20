The purses for Saturday night's world heavyweight championship rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia have been revealed.
According to Riyadh Newsflash, Anthony Joshua will pocket a whopping $85million from the rematch, while Andy Ruiz Jnr will go home with $13million even if he wins or loses the bout. That’s $2 million more than he earned in the first meeting with Joshua.
