Sports Anthony Joshua set to pocket $85million from his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr - Vanguard

#1
The purses for Saturday night's world heavyweight championship rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia have been revealed.

According to Riyadh Newsflash, Anthony Joshua will pocket a whopping $85million from the rematch, while Andy Ruiz Jnr will go home with $13million even if he wins or loses the bout. That’s $2 million more than he earned in the first meeting with Joshua.

ANTHONY.png


READ MORE
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top