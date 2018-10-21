After over two months annual recess, both legislative chambers of the Eighth National Assembly resumed plenary a fortnight ago.
A lot of water has passed under the bridge since lawmakers proceeded on recess on July 24, 2018. These include defection of Senate President, Bukola …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2yVe3hI
Get More Nigeria Political News
A lot of water has passed under the bridge since lawmakers proceeded on recess on July 24, 2018. These include defection of Senate President, Bukola …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2yVe3hI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]