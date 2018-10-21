Politics Anti-climax of Saraki’s ‘impeachment’ – BusinessDay

#1
After over two months annual recess, both legislative chambers of the Eighth National Assembly resumed plenary a fortnight ago.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since lawmakers proceeded on recess on July 24, 2018. These include defection of Senate President, Bukola …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2yVe3hI

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top