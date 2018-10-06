Politics APC crisis: Buhari is against automatic tickets, says El-Rufai – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai yesterday revealed that President Buhari was not favourably disposed to the issuance of automatic tickets to aspirants seeking elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).


He stated this while speaking to State house correspondents after a....



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Rw2oOR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top