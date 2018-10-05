Politics APC National Working Committee Clears 24 Guber Candidates To Contest 2019 Elections – Stella Dimoko Korkus.

#1
Did you know that Tonye Cole,Billionaire and co-founder of Sahara group wants to become governor of Rivers state? Following the Governorship Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held across the country, the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting held on Thursday, 4th October, 2018 …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus – https://ift.tt/2BY1mWA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[134]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top