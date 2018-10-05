Politics APC suspends Imo governorship primary election ▷ NAIJA.NG

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the governorship primaries in Imo State indefinitely following controversy.

Premium Times reports that Yekini Nabena who is the party spokesperson announced the suspension on Tuesday…



Read more via Naija.ng – Nigeria news. – https://ift.tt/2DXGD7R

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[121]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top