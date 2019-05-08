The appeal court sitting in Abuja has slated Thursday for judgement in the Osun state governorship election.
In a hearing notice issued on Wednesday, the court said it will hear the appeal filed by Gboyega Oyetola, governor of the state, against Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party …
