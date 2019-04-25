The Court of appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the election petition filed by the governor of Osun challenging the verdict of the State’s election petition tribunal which nullified his election.
After taking arguments from parties in the appeals, Justice Jummai Sankey announced …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2J0Awkp
Get More Nigeria Political News
After taking arguments from parties in the appeals, Justice Jummai Sankey announced …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2J0Awkp
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]