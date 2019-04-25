Politics Appeal Court Sets To Determine Gboyega Oyetola, Ademola Adeleke’s Fate – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The Court of appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the election petition filed by the governor of Osun challenging the verdict of the State’s election petition tribunal which nullified his election.

After taking arguments from parties in the appeals, Justice Jummai Sankey announced …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2J0Awkp

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top