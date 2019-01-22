Metro Appeal Court to hear CJN’s appeal Thursday – The Nation Nigeria

#1
The Court of Appeal in Abuja yesterday fixed Thursday for hearing in the appeal filed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, against his planned trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

A three-man panel of the Appellate Court, led by Justice Abdu …



Read more via The Nation Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2sGrDTs

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[13]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top