Justforex_nb_campaign

Business Apple’s Retina MacBook Pro laptop banned from Nigerian flights - The Cable

#1
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says Apple MacBook Pro laptops (Mid 2015, 15-inch Retina model) will no longer be allowed on flights.

In a memo issued by Abdullahi Sidi, NCAA’s director of operations and training, flight operators and service providers were directed to treat the matter as urgent and “carry out a procedure to ensure compliance”.

apple.PNG

read more
 
[93]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top