Apple today announced it has completed its acquisition of music recognition service Shazam, after reaching a preliminary agreement in December.
"Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for …
Read more via MacRumors – https://ift.tt/2Ibazfi
Get more: Nigeria Business News
"Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for …
Read more via MacRumors – https://ift.tt/2Ibazfi
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]