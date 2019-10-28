World Argentina gets new president amid economic crisis – TODAY

#1
Centre-left opposition candidate Alberto Fernández has been elected president of Argentina in a vote dominated by economic concerns.

Fernández secured more than the 45% of the vote needed to win, beating conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri....

argentina.JPG

Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2qIrHnZ

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top