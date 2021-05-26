  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Entertainment Ariana Grande was Such a Beautiful Bride! See Photos from Her Wedding to Dalton Gomez – BellaNaija


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.bellanaija.com

Ariana Grande was Such a Beautiful Bride! See Photos from Her Wedding to Dalton Gomez

We knew Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez secretly got married some weeks back, what we didn’t know was how gorgeous she was on her big day The couple got engaged in December 2021 and had their intimate romantic wedding ceremony on the 15th of this month, at her Montecito home with “less than 20...
www.bellanaija.com www.bellanaija.com
 

Similar threads

E
Entertainment BREAKING: 2020 just got a whole lot Sweetener for Ariana Grande, she's engaged!! - E News
Replies
0
Views
316
ese
E
Nigeria Entertainment News
Entertainment Ariana Grande Overthrows Selena Gomez To Become The Most Followed Woman in Instagram – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Replies
0
Views
412
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
Entertainment Selena Gomez Move Over, There Is A New Instagram Queen – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
410
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
Entertainment Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over ads featuring ‘look-alike model’ – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
255
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
Entertainment Ariana Grande shares ‘terrifying’ brain scan that reveals she has severe PTSD – Daily Mail News
Replies
0
Views
685
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top