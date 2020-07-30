Armed bandits kill three, kidnap seven in southern Kaduna
Again, armed bandits yesterday attacked Adara community in Kajuru Council of Kaduna State, killing three natives and taking seven hostage. This was amid efforts by the state government to promote peace among the natives and the Fulani in the southern part of Kaduna.
guardian.ng
