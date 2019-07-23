JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Armed Miyetti Allah vigilante group now operating in Ondo – TheCable

Kayode Ajulo, human rights lawyer, says the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria have set up a vigilante group in Ondo state, mounting checkpoints along the highway.

In a post on social media, he said he had an encounter with the armed men while travelling from the Akoko …

