Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Metro Armed robbers rob GTBank in Cross River – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Four suspected armed robbers have been arrested while robbing Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) at the Cattle Ranch in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The suspects, led by one James Udofia, a graduate of the Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, were caught by …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MPFe7G

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top