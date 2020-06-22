Army chief seeks support to end insurgency, banditry | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has urged Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies to end the menace of insurgency and other security challenges besetting some parts of the country. Buratai made the call on Monday in an interview with State House Correspondents, after...
m.guardian.ng
