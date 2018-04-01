Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Kayode Falayi, Apr 1, 2018 at 6:51 AM. Views count: 116

    Chief Justice of Nigeria [CJN] Justice Walter Onnoghen read the riot act to judicial officers when he declared recently that the National Judicial Council [NJC] under his watch would tackle corruption head-on and weed questionable characters from the Bench. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Refresher Course for Judges and Kadis at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja on March 19, 2018 Onnoghen said, “A corrupt judge is not only a disgrace to the Bench and the noble profession but also a disaster to the cause of justice and the nation.”



