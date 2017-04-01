Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, NDPSF, Asari Dokubo has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is running a zero government. He said this when he was asked to appraise the Muhammadu Buhari government in an interview published by Vanguard. "Is there anything to appraise in the Buhari led government?" he queried. "What is there to appraise? Can you multiply zero? If you multiply zero, what would it give you? From N200 a dollar during the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan, which was the highest, to a roving price of N450 per dollar to salary not being paid for months in all the states, this is a zero government and there is nothing to appraise. "That President left and the people are not allowed to know the reason their president left? That fuel price was increased from N87 per litre when Goodluck left office to N145, what is there to appraise? You can’t multiply zero by zero because if you do, what you get is zero, so this is a zero government.