The former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has on Wednesday mocked president Buhari over what his SSA on Media & Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu said yesterday about his office and rat. Garba Shehu was quoted to have said yesterday that the office of Mr. President has been attacked and some valuable items destroyed by rat. As such the president will be working from his office at home. According to Dokubo, “It is a shame to Nigeria to report Buhari’s rat incident to BBC”, “They told us that the lion king is coming to chase out hyenas and other animals, little wonder did we know that rat took the challenge and chased him out of his office. “When my friend told me that the rat incident was reported by BBC, I was ashamed of Nigeria”.