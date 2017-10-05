Submit Post Advertise

Metro Asta's Family Confirms IGP's Wedding With Their Daughter

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 10:26 AM. Views count: 29

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The family of Asta, the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has confirmed that their daughter got married to the IGP but was publicly at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

    Senator Isa Hamman Misau had on Wednesday on the floor of the Senate alleged that the IGP married Asta secretly in Kaduna after allegedly impregnating her.

    But Nasiru Baba Saleh, a member of the family, told Daily Trust that Misau lied against their daughter and that he must prove the allegations in court.

    IGP.JPG

    "Truly, we're seriously angry, because this is a girl that grew up in a responsible way. She got a very good upbringing, and we married her out peacefully. We see no reason why this man will come publicly inside the chamber of the Senate to say the man impregnated her before he married her.

    "What is his proof? This issue has gone viral on the social media. Both the mom and dad are crying. What kind of defamation is this? We have evidence. We have the pictures and everything. The Commissioner of Police and DC Operations were there. They all witnessed the wedding. The wedding was done publicly and marriage certificate was issued to them.

    "We'll have to sue him on defamation of character of the girl and the family. We'll do that within the week. We'll file the matter, and we'll go with all the evidence, including invitation cards and everything.

    He said Misau must come out to prove the allegation that Asta was married out with pregnant, saying "or was he the one that impregnated her, or who? He has to prove it.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 10:26 AM
    #1



    Comments