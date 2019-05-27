Sports Aston Villa win ‘richest game’ in football to seal Premier League return – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
An Aston Villa side managed by one lifelong fan in Dean Smith and captained by another in Jack Grealish ended their three-year exile from the Premier League on Monday with a 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

A year after losing to Fulham in the same fixture....



read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2EDs0EG

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top