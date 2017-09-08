The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU ) finally agreed to consider the offer from the federal government and suspend their ongoing strike. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said ASUU’s demands have been addressed and the union will get back to the government in a week after consulting with its principals. According to Premium Times, the agreement comes after over 12 hours closed door meeting between ASUU and a government delegation in Abuja on Thursday. Photo credit: Premium Times The leadership of ASUU, however, said though it accepted the proposal presented by the government, it will take the proposal to its members and get back to the government in a week. Biodun Ogunyemi, the national president of ASUU, told journalists after the meeting that the union will come back after one week to take its final decisions. “Now we have some concrete proposal that we will take back to our members for consideration,” he said.