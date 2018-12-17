The Federal Government has said that talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have so far been fruitful, expressing optimism that the ongoing strike by the university teachers, will soon be called off. According to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, this is predicated…
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2BnTXhC
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2BnTXhC
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]