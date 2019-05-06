Politics Atiku’s nationality: Falana mocks APC – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Legal luminary, Femi Falana, lawyer, has mocked the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the nationality of Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice president.

He spoke at the weekend during a press freedom conference organized by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ). Atiku and …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2J4Ao47

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top