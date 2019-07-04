advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Atiku Abubakar: Why I Won’t Stand Idly Watching Buhari Persecute Saraki [MUST READ] – The Trent

#1
I stand against corruption in government, which was why my office personally facilitated the take-off of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after it was created by then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

However, there is a huge difference between prosecution and persecution. I am all …

saraki.JPG

Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2xvWNiY

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top