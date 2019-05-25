Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state, has been elected chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum
He was elected at a meeting the APC governors held at Imo governor’s lodge in Abuja on Thursday night. Bagudu, whose election was unanimous, replaced Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state. Okorocha’s …
