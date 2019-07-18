Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Atiku finally files appeal at Supreme Court over tribunal judgment - LIB

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the last election, Atiku Abubakar has officially filed an appeal against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal at the Supreme Court.

READ: Atiku to file 70-point appeal at the Supreme Court against tribunal ruling

Atiku and the PDP filed the appeal on Monday September 23rd with hopes of overturning the verdict of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal, PEPT, that confirmed President Buhari’s re-election.

