The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the last election, Atiku Abubakar has officially filed an appeal against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal at the Supreme Court.
READ: Atiku to file 70-point appeal at the Supreme Court against tribunal ruling
Atiku and the PDP filed the appeal on Monday September 23rd with hopes of overturning the verdict of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal, PEPT, that confirmed President Buhari’s re-election.
read more
READ: Atiku to file 70-point appeal at the Supreme Court against tribunal ruling
Atiku and the PDP filed the appeal on Monday September 23rd with hopes of overturning the verdict of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal, PEPT, that confirmed President Buhari’s re-election.
read more