Politics Atiku Group Nationwide Decamps to PDP

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 3, 2017 at 3:54 PM. Views count: 342

    With few months left before political activities to gather steam towards the 2019 elections, members of the Atiku Support Group (ASG) nationwide have decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

    The Director-General Atiku Support Group (ASG), Honorable Mark Wosi, disclosed that the change was inevitable as a result of the irregularities going on in the APC from the state to the national level.


    According to him, “APC is not focused; they promised change and an all-inclusive government but what is being obtainable is different; as a group, we felt we are not being carried along.”


    Wosi maintained that the group has decided to go back to the PDP in order to “change the change. I am highly disappointed in the APC. I expected mature, coordinated politics from the ruling party, but I am disappointed,” he said.


    He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is not a good leader.


    “Buhari is telling people he is fighting corruption, while he is surrounded by the corruption he is claiming to fight. Nigerians are beginning to doubt his integrity, he should be serious at his age,” Wosi said.


    The DG added that, “it is very unfortunate that Nigeria’s hope has been dashed; if things continue like this, we are doomed,” he concluded.
     

    RemmyAlex, Nov 3, 2017 at 3:54 PM
    Comments