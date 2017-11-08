Submit Post Advertise

Politics Atiku Has Taken Over Adamawa PDP - Ex-Aide

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 8, 2017 at 8:39 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Umar Ardo, has alleged that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hijack the opposition party in Adamawa state.

    Ardo, who was a former Special Assistant to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called for the cancellation of the results of last Saturday ward congresses in Adamawa State.
    Ardo accused Abubakar of having hijacked the party in the state.

    Ardo spoke with journalists on Tuesday after submitting a petition to the Adamawa State PDP Congress Appeal Panel at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

    He said: “No election took place in Toungo, Ganye Mayo Belwa, Demsa, Numan, Shelleng, Yola North, Yola South, Mubi South, Michika and Madagali local government areas

    atiku nG.JPG

    On the specific roles played by Abubakar in the congresses, Ardo said the former Vice-President “was involved directly. He called me to say that I should make sure certain persons get these positions. I disagreed. He has hijacked the PDP in the state.”

    He observed that Abubakar’s return to the PDP had its disadvantages, saying: “There are also three disadvantages. We learnt that Atiku is coming back to the party with an ambition; an ambition to contest for the Presidency.

    But in his reaction, Abubakar insisted that he had no hands in the problems of the PDP in his state, adding that he had left the party
    The former vice-president spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 8, 2017 at 8:39 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Atiku Taken Adamawa
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Atiku Describes Boko Haram latest Attack On Adamawa As Cowardly

      RemmyAlex, Nov 7, 2017 at 2:10 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      568
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 7, 2017 at 2:10 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Why Buhari Is Tormenting Fayose, Atiku – Reno Omokri

      RemmyAlex, Nov 6, 2017 at 12:34 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      779
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 6, 2017 at 12:34 PM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Real Reasons Atiku Was Absent At APC Meetings - Insider

      RemmyAlex, Nov 5, 2017 at 8:06 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,186
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 5, 2017 at 8:06 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      President Buhari Throws Open Challenge To Atiku, Others Over 2019 APC Ticket

      RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 10:28 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,570
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 4, 2017 at 10:28 AM
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Atiku Denies Reports Of His Declaration For 2019 Presidential Elections

      RemmyAlex, Nov 3, 2017 at 4:43 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,237
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 3, 2017 at 4:43 PM
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Atiku Group Nationwide Decamps to PDP

      RemmyAlex, Nov 3, 2017 at 3:54 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      5,797
      Albert Alagbor
      Nov 3, 2017 at 9:45 PM
    7. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Treasury Looters Have Taken Over PDP - Sheriff

      RemmyAlex, Jul 15, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      4,194
      Albert Alagbor
      Jul 16, 2017

    Comments