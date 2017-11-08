A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Umar Ardo, has alleged that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hijack the opposition party in Adamawa state. Ardo, who was a former Special Assistant to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called for the cancellation of the results of last Saturday ward congresses in Adamawa State. Ardo accused Abubakar of having hijacked the party in the state. Ardo spoke with journalists on Tuesday after submitting a petition to the Adamawa State PDP Congress Appeal Panel at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja. He said: “No election took place in Toungo, Ganye Mayo Belwa, Demsa, Numan, Shelleng, Yola North, Yola South, Mubi South, Michika and Madagali local government areas On the specific roles played by Abubakar in the congresses, Ardo said the former Vice-President “was involved directly. He called me to say that I should make sure certain persons get these positions. I disagreed. He has hijacked the PDP in the state.” He observed that Abubakar’s return to the PDP had its disadvantages, saying: “There are also three disadvantages. We learnt that Atiku is coming back to the party with an ambition; an ambition to contest for the Presidency. But in his reaction, Abubakar insisted that he had no hands in the problems of the PDP in his state, adding that he had left the party The former vice-president spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe.