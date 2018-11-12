Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been described as the largest private employer of ghost workers in the country.
The description is coming from the Presidency in reactions to claims that the former vice president popularly known as Atiku has about 100,000 workers …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OJ1X1m
Get More Nigeria Political News
The description is coming from the Presidency in reactions to claims that the former vice president popularly known as Atiku has about 100,000 workers …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OJ1X1m
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]